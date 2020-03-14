TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.93. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a current ratio of 23.02.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

