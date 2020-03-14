TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,250 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,103,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,034,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,558,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,652 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

