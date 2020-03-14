TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.