TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,600 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Encore Wire worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIRE stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $920.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

