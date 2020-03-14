TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Zogenix worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in Zogenix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zogenix by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,312,000.

In other Zogenix news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $1,165,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,107.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,210 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $998.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

