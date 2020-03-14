TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,742,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

