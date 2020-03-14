TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 638,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $8,925,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 363,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after acquiring an additional 81,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 414,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,003,000 after acquiring an additional 71,521 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Chart Industries stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $862.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.11. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

