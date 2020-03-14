Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) SVP Charles Allen Worsham Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 62.56%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 766.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 253,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 119,792 shares during the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

