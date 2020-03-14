Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.92.

TVE opened at C$0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.82. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of $283.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

