Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million.

TALO stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $368.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.06. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.

Several research firms have commented on TALO. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

