Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $270.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

