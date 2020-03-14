Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.43 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $22.43 million and $2.50 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00677794 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017239 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000564 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

