Syscoin (SYS) Trading 48.3% Lower Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, YoBit and Livecoin. Syscoin has a total market cap of $9.01 million and $206,470.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 48.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00657923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010970 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 580,979,066 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Poloniex, Upbit, Livecoin, Tux Exchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

