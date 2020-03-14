Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.19 ($103.71).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €80.06 ($93.09) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €93.46 and its 200 day moving average is €89.24. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

