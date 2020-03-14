Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.19 ($103.71).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €80.06 ($93.09) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €89.24.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.