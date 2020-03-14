Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Acquires $465,615.72 in Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 76,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $465,615.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,797.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sutter Rock Capital stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.
Several research firms have weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.
About Sutter Rock Capital
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.
