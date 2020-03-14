Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Acquires $465,615.72 in Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 76,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $465,615.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,797.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sutter Rock Capital stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $115,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

