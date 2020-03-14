Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their buy rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $48.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DKS. Nomura restated a hold rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

