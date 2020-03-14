Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.75.

SGY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.28.

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$0.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.29%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.64%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

