Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

SLGG stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

SLGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Super League Gaming from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

