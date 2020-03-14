SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Motco grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

