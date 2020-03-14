Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Price Target Raised to $1.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $1.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNSS. ValuEngine cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.83.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNSS stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,302 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.