Substratum (SUB) Price Down 39.2% Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $997.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, BiteBTC, Kucoin and OKEx. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.02201181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00199771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112087 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, Kyber Network, COSS, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bitbns and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

