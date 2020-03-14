Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.00.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Storm Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE:SRX opened at C$1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 million and a PE ratio of 12.33. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$2.56.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

