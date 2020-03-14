Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Premier Oil (LON:PMO) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PMO. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective (down previously from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 129.29 ($1.70).

LON PMO opened at GBX 16.01 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 million and a PE ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.27.

In other Premier Oil news, insider Richard Rose bought 302 shares of Premier Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £298.98 ($393.29). Insiders bought 621 shares of company stock valued at $57,531 over the last ninety days.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

