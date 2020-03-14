Steven R. Mumma Purchases 32,000 Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) CEO Steven R. Mumma bought 32,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $128,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 118.84 and a quick ratio of 118.84.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NYMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.