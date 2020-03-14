Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

SHOO opened at $27.77 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Steven Madden from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

