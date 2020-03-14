Stephens Trims Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Target Price to $40.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a sell rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of HP stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -76.13, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $47,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after acquiring an additional 814,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after acquiring an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 385,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

