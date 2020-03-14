Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP David Kabbes Acquires 2,222 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SCL opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.30. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Stepan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Stepan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

