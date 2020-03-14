STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.80 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STEP. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

STEP opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

