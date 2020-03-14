Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CEO Ivan Bergstein Sells 20,909 Shares

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 20,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $106,426.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ivan Bergstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ivan Bergstein sold 24,642 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $158,201.64.

Shares of NASDAQ STML opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $227.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

