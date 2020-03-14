State Street Corp Sells 986 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.88% of Systemax worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Systemax by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Systemax by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Systemax by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Systemax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Systemax stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Systemax Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $624.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.07 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

