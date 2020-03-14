State Street Corp Sells 33,533 Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,533 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 266,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ternium by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

NYSE:TX opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. Ternium SA has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium SA (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.