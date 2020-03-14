State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 289.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Precision BioSciences worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,017,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

