State Street Corp Purchases 7,773 Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.65% of Vishay Precision Group worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

NYSE VPG opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.