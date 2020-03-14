State Street Corp Purchases 15,217 Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.89% of AquaVenture worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 356.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 129,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 119,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,673,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in AquaVenture by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAAS opened at $26.58 on Friday. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.39 million, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.88.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAAS shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

