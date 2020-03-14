State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.11% of VSE worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in VSE by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in VSE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in VSE by 4,016.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in VSE by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. ValuEngine raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other VSE news, CFO Thomas R. Loftus purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,313.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John A. Cuomo acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $23.50 on Friday. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $258.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.36.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $195.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

