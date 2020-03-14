State Street Corp Increases Stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,001,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 241,234 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,771,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

AXNX stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $5,190,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $782,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,160.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,918. 35.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.