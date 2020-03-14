State Street Corp Has $8.69 Million Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.70% of Capital City Bank Group worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $347.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

