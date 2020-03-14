State Street Corp Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.03% of Briggs & Stratton worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

BGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

BGG opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.