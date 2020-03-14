State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.49% of Simulations Plus worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 37.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 507,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.06 million, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $880,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,898,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,735,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

