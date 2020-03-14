State Street Corp Grows Position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDR shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of CDR opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

