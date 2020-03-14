State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,596 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.96% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $13,527,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 184,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 49,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $951.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.79. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

