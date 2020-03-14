State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 724,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 288,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 228,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 68,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.