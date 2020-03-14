State Street Corp Boosts Stake in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NVE were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,901,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVE by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of NVE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $108,132.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,248.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,629 shares of company stock valued at $342,004 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16. NVE Corp has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $103.82.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 17.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

