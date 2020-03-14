State Street Corp Acquires 59,190 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.12% of Exantas Capital worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

XAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Lieber acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 23,419 shares of company stock worth $339,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exantas Capital stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 223.49 and a quick ratio of 285.45. The company has a market cap of $281.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Exantas Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.