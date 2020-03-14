State Street Corp Acquires 4,841 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.06% of AMC Entertainment worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMC opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market cap of $335.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.62. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

