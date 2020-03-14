State Street Corp Acquires 20,604 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.05% of Rosetta Stone worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

RST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Rosetta Stone stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.11. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

