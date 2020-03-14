State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco Buys 5,000 Shares

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. State Auto Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 317,498 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

STFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

