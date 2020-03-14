State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco Buys 5,000 Shares

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00.
Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. State Auto Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 317,498 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
STFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.