Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

