SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SPX has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.75 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,881,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $22,550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

